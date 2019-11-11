3 arraigned in Sunday shooting case

MILTON — Three men suspected of being involved in the Sunday shooting of an unidentified 24-year-old male were arraigned Monday morning via video before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
The suspects charged in the incident are: Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Delonte Sherrell, 23, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
The men were denied bail and are locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
Complete details of the charges and information contained in the court affidavits will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Standard-Journal.
Dan Embeck, an officer with the Milton Police Department, said the incident started at around 3:30 p.m. as an altercation at an apartment building located at the intersection of Broadway and Long Alley.
From there, he said the incident moved to 10 block of Elm Street, where one unidentified individual was shot.
“(The suspects) did flee the scene,” Embeck said. “They were apprehended at a different location.”
Milton police issued a statement late Sunday night which said witnesses saw a black Audi fleeing the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed.
“A short time later, assisting units located a vehicle matching a description,” the release said. “Officers attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle, which resulted in a pursuit. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and three suspects matching the description of the actors were taken into custody.”
The car was reportedly stopped along Route 405, south of Milton. The William Cameron Engine Company was dispatched Sunday night to assist police with the lighting at the scene of an investigation along Route 405.
Elm Street was closed off immediately following the shooting and remained closed into the night. The Milton police and fire departments were on scene, along with a Pennsylvania State Police crime scene investigation unit and officers from multiple local municipal police departments.
Milton police said they were assisted at the scene by state police, as well as officers from the Buffalo Valley Regional, Watsontown, Point Township, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove police departments.
