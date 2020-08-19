LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Licensed Practical Nurse Career Center recently celebrated the graduation of 61 students.
Conducted in a modified format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 52nd annual ceremony was held at The Point Drive-In along Route 11 in Point Township.
The event featured pre-recorded remarks by Dr. John Kurelja, assistant executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; Hailey Ake, class speaker; and Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the LPN Career Center.
“This evening marks a special occasion for our graduates,” Campbell said. “We celebrate their success in completing a rigorous course of study to become licensed practical nurses.”
Campbell acknowledged the unique challenges the class endured as a result of the pandemic and applauded their perseverance.
“They truly have overcome great obstacles to arrive at this point,” he said, “and will have lived an experience that will impact their future as healthcare professionals and true heroes.”
“It is an honor to celebrate your success,” Kurelja said. “Your journey has been one of hard work, dedication and commitment. … I’m so thankful to each of you for making the decision to go into this noble profession. Congratulations to all of our graduates for making it to this day.”
Ake expressed her pride in her classmates and the connections made and fortified by the circumstances dealt by the pandemic.
“This last semester really put us to the test,” she said. “We learned some valuable lessons during quarantine: We will be prepared for any change or emergency we may face as a nurse, we learned to be flexible, that it is okay to rely on others and our team, and that life may not always turn out as we planned. But we are strong and determined.”
Campbell presented this year’s awards to seven members of the graduating class.
“These awards would not be possible without the support and vision of Dr. Kevin Singer, the executive director of CSIU,” Campbell said. “Through his vision, he’s not only created an award in recognition of his wife’s parents and his wife, who is a nurse, but also started an LPN Center Support Fund. Employees at the CSIU can opt to contribute to this fund through monthly payroll deductions.”
Employee donations to this fund serve as a financial base to provide scholarships, assistance and annual awards for special achievements, Campbell noted.
Recipients of this year’s awards are:
• Lisa Markley, the Academic Excellence Award;
• Kayla Maurer, the Academic Achievement Award;
• Francesca Shreck, the Sally Crouse Singer Maternal/Child Nursing Award;
• Jennifer Snyder, the Clinical Skills Excellence Award;
• Cortney Poust, the Online Transition Award;
• Amanda Strouse, the Student of the Year Award; and
• Brittany Gallagher, the Perfect Attendance Award.
Graduates included: Hailey Ake, Kaylee Attinger, Alexis Barnes, Alexio Burgos, Nicole Caporaletti, Olivia Caseman, Sara Cooper, Dana Cuff, Emily Cumberledge, Ceauna Dunlap, Jared Dunn, Jillian Fee, Morgan Fish, Amanda Fisher, Rachel Fox, Brittany Gallagher, Ashley Harman, Christian Heimbach, Emily Hibbs, Kari Houtz, Sara Keister, Tamara Kistler, Amanda Knause, Ashley Knepp, Alyssa Koonsman, Gabrielle Lentz, Emalee Lunger, Jessica Malia, Lisa Markley, Makenzi Martin, Shawna Martinez, Kayla Maurer, Alyssa McPherson, Keoka Miller, Carol Moore, Kristine Morrison, Jennifer Mullen, Veda Nunamaker, Cierra Olson, Peyton Pankotai, Elizabeth Parker, Cortney Poust, Laura Reichner, Natalie Rothermel, Kendall Schriner, Rhena Sechrist, Julie Shipe, Francesca Shreck, Taylor Smith, Jennifer Snyder, Kylee Snyder, Rachael Sossamon, Lauren Stahl, Amanda Strouse, Kristal Wagner, Chelsea Weller, Azalea Wertz, Tiffanni Wheeland, Vanessa Yonkin, Kasandra Young, Katrina Zaczkiewicz.
