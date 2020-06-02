UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State's 2020 Ag Progress Days exposition, which was scheduled for Aug. 11-13, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers in the College of Agricultural Sciences announced.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of event exhibitors, attendees and staff and is consistent with the direction taken by other major Centre County events this summer, such as the Grange Fair, Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Central PA 4th Fest.
It also complies with Gov. Tom Wolf's order that prohibits, until further notice, gatherings of more than 250 people, according to Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager.
Darlington noted that the decision was made now to help commercial exhibitors avoid or minimize the expenses that they might have incurred in planning to exhibit at the event. Commercial exhibitors that already have paid registration fees will have the option of a full refund or to have their fees applied to their attendance at next year's show, which is scheduled for Aug. 10-12, 2021.
