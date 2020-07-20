LEWISBURG — Singercise, a free, live-online program, will be offered through the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation.
The program is a music therapy, group-singing protocol designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners to work out little muscles we don’t usually think about that play a crucial role in swallowing and respiratory control.
The program aims to improve vocal intensity, speech intelligibility, respiration and swallowing, and provides stress reduction as well as reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression. The program can also act as a source of social support for participants, especially those in rural areas who may not have easy access to a support group.
Class will be facilitated by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music & Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels.
Virtual class times are 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. The program will be offered virtually via the Zoom platform.
Registration is required and class slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants may register in person at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, by calling 570-556-4191, or at gsvymca.org.
