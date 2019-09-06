Monster Cup series
Race: Big Machine Vodka 400
Site: Indianapolis, Ind.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN, race, 2 p.m., NBC.
Last year: Brad Keselowski won the rain-delayed race.
Last week: Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington.
Xfinity series
Race: Indiana 250
Site: Indianapolis, Ind.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Race distance: 250 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, NBCSN, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Justin Allgaier claimed the victory.
Last week: Cole Custer was awarded the win at Darlington after the car of first-place finisher Denny Hamlin failed post-race inspection.
Formula 1
Race: Italian Grand Prix
Site: Monza, Italy
Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)
Race distance: 53 laps
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPNNews; Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN2.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton claimed the victory.
Last week: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recorded his first-career victory, in Belgium.
