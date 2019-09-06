Monster Cup series

Race: Big Machine Vodka 400

Site: Indianapolis, Ind.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Race distance: 400 miles

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN, race, 2 p.m., NBC.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won the rain-delayed race.

Last week: Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Xfinity series

Race: Indiana 250

Site: Indianapolis, Ind.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Race distance: 250 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, NBCSN, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Last year: Justin Allgaier claimed the victory.

Last week: Cole Custer was awarded the win at Darlington after the car of first-place finisher Denny Hamlin failed post-race inspection.

Formula 1

Race: Italian Grand Prix

Site: Monza, Italy

Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)

Race distance: 53 laps

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPNNews; Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN2.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton claimed the victory.

Last week: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recorded his first-career victory, in Belgium.

