UNIVERSITY PARK — The Agricultural Analytical Services Laboratory at Penn State recently began operating under an emergency contingency plan.
The lab would have limited capacity and requested only high priority samples be submitted. This include agricultural samples associated with food or crop production and drinking water tests.
While Extension offices are closed to the public, resources are still available to get agricultural samples and drinking water tests to the lab.
Soil tests can be mailed to the lab with payment using the online form at agsci.psu.edu/aasl/soil-testing/fertility/soil-fertility-submission-forms. Soil and drinking water test kits may also be requested directly from the lab via email aaslab@psu.edu or phone 814-863-0841.
