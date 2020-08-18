HARRISBURG — Eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northumberland County Tuesday by the state Department of Health, along with two new deaths.
Over a six-county area, confirmed cases rose by 28. Union County added five new confirmed cases, Lycoming six, Columbia three and Snyder three. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
Northumberland County was the lone area county to reported additional deaths. The county now has 20 deaths since March. Statewide, 31 new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 7,499.
Statewide, 735 new cases of COVID-19 were added, brining the total since March to 125,579.
Confirmed cases locally:
• Northumberland County, 539 cases (20 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 425 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 465 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 294 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 100 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 109 cases (2 deaths)
