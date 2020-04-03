LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough government will continue in Special Operations mode until at least Friday, May 1, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.
The mode will continue with the following efforts to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s directions and encourage social distancing among residents and visitors:
• Curbside collection of brush and limbs scheduled for the week of April 13-17 has been postponed. It will be rescheduled after the current disaster emergency ends.
• Refuse Collection will continue per the normal schedule.
• The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Buildings will continue to remain closed to the public.
• The Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center and the Lewisburg Borough Brush Pile will remain closed.
• The Kidsburg Playground and D.F. Green Fields and Playground will remain closed.
• Lewisburg Borough will continue to eliminate all parking restrictions associated with posted street cleaning days, metered parking, and the municipal parking lots, with the exception of handicap parking requirements.
• Street sweeping and routine borough maintenance activities will continue to be on hold.
Although the borough buildings will be closed, Lewisburg Borough will continue to maintain minimal staffing levels to respond to the critical needs of the community. Borough Office staff will be available by phone or email between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Members of the public needing to deliver items to the borough office can use the silver drop box attached to the South Fifth Street side of the building, near the Staff Entrance Door.
