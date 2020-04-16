SUNBURY — The organizers of the Northumberland County Fair have not yet decided if this year's event will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are trying to hold out until the end of the month to make a decision," Mary Anne Troutman, the fair's sponsorship chair, said.
This year's fair is scheduled to open Aug. 19.
"If the Northumberland County Fair cancels it will be because of dollars," Troutman said. "Last year, I think it was $35,000 to do the fair. So far, from our sponsorships, we have $650 (this year)."
She said sponsorships are down due to the ongoing pandemic.
"Who is going to give you money when they don't have money?" she asked.
Troutman noted that the fair has been growing in recent years. She fears people may not come back if organizers attempt to put the event on on a shoestring budget.
The Lycoming County Fair, scheduled for July 8-18, has been canceled. The 150th edition of the fair will now take place in 2021.
An announcement posted on the Lycoming County Fair website said the decision was made "to protect our community" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several carnivals in the area are still moving forward as planned.
Mike Sechler, president of the Turbotville Borough Heritage Society, said the Turbotville Community Carnival is still scheduled for June 1-6.
"That is not to say it may or may not be canceled due to any future events related to the current COVID-19 stay-at-home orders now in place," Sechler said. "If the Pennsylvania stay-at-home orders are extended, that may impact our ability to hold the carnival this year."
Similarly, Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said his department's annual carnival is still scheduled to be held June 8-13 at the Watsontown memorial Park.
With the amount of planning that goes into the carnival, Funk said the department would have to make a decision in early May on whether to move forward with it.
"I would really, really hate to see us cancel (the carnival)," Funk said. "I'm afraid if we go a year without a carnival, that will be the beginning of the end (of the carnival)."
