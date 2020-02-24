Milton modifying recycling center

MILTON — On any given Saturday, upwards of 300 people will take items to the Milton Borough Recycling Center.
With activity booming at the center, Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said some modifications have been made in order to streamline the recycling process.
Those who utilize the center are to now deposit aluminum cans in the back half of a container also used for tin cans.
Previously, the aluminum cans were to be placed in a 45-yard container located next to a similar container where plastic bottles are distributed.
With the recent mild weather, Shaffer said his crews have sanded down and repainted several containers at the center, including the two 45-yard containers.
Both of the 45-yard containers now serve as spots for those who utilize the center to place their plastic bottles.
“In three days, we’ll fill one (45-yard) container (with plastic),” Shaffer said.
With the container filling up so rapidly, Shaffer said the borough often had to bring in another storage container — which was cumbersome to use — for residents to place their plastic in.
He said the container filled with plastic recyclables is emptied four to five times per month. The borough receives more plastics and boxes than any other items to recycle.
In October, the borough accepted a request from Lycoming County Resource Management to increase the fee it charges the borough to haul away and empty its recycling containers.
Effective March 1, the borough will be charged $100 each time a container is hauled away. Previously, the borough was assessed a $75 fee.
With that in mind, Shaffer said it’s important for those who bring material to the recycling center to compact it as much as possible, in order for the borough’s containers to be filled efficiently.
“We are asking people to break down all their boxes, crush their soda cans,” Shaffer said.
He said plastic containers should also be compacted, as much as possible.
“The water bottles, if they can crush the water bottles down, that’s fine,” Shaffer said. “Anything to help save a little space (is appreciated).”
While 60 to 70 people utilize the center each weekday, Shaffer said an average of 300 people bring their materials to the center on Saturdays.
Due to all of the vehicles which come to the center daily, he said it’s important to follow the traffic flow laid out by the borough. Those who visit the center are asked to enter from Willow Street, and follow the arrows in the pavement to exit behind the far building on the property.
The borough does benefit from its recycling program.
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said Milton receives approximately $15.46 from the Department of Environmental Protection for each ton of material it recycles.
Based on that, she said in 2018 the borough received $32,866 through an Act 101 Section 904 Recycling Performance Grant.
All funds received are used to operate the recycling program.
With future grant funding, Shaffer said the borough would like to purchase additional containers for the recycling center.
The center is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Curbside recycling pickup takes place on the first Thursday of each month.
In addition to focusing recent efforts on the recycling center, Shaffer said Public Works employees have also been re-setting old tombstones in Milton’s cemeteries.
He said the many of the stones had fallen over or were not properly standing.
“We have over 300 stones we’ve repaired,” Shaffer said. “With the weather being so nice, it’s given us the perfect opportunity (to do the work).”
He said the ground did not freeze this winter, which allowed the work to be completed.
Shaffer also noted that the tombstones were very old.
“We found several (stones) from the 1700s, 1800s,” he said.
