WATSONTOWN — Over the past year, a volunteer-driven program has distributed 39,000 diapers, 900 packs of wipes and 400 tubes of cream to local families in need.
Josh and Lynette Wallace founded a diaper bank one year ago at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church. The couple — with the help of their 4-year-old daughter Lilly and 2-year-old daughter Alice — continue to spearhead the bank’s efforts.
From the time the first diaper was given away last year, Lynette said the effort has expanded to the point where hours the family logs maintaining the bank are akin to a part-time job.
“We have ladies that come in weekly to help us package (the diapers) into bags of 10,” Lynette said.
Those bags diapers are placed in a cabinet on the front porch of the church, 5700 Musser Lane, Watsontown. Individuals in need who do not have the resources immediately at their disposal to purchase diapers are welcome to take diapers from the cabinet at any time.
Josh explained that the diaper bank is set up in such a manner so individuals can anonymously take diapers without feeling “shame.”
“We do ask that you mark down what you took so we can track our inventory,” he said.
The family remains surprised with how rapidly the project took off and the number of items which have been distributed through the diaper bank over the last year.
“We (first) put a few hundred diapers in, they were gone overnight,” Josh recalled.
He said the idea for the diaper bank came about after the church held an annual distribution of clothing items for children in need prior to the start of a new school year.
“We said if the kids that are going back to school have younger siblings, there’s nothing (to assist) them,” Josh recalled. “We bought some diapers and started a Facebook page.”
The program has also expanded beyond the diaper cabinet placed in front of the church.
“During the government shutdown, we delivered 1,200 diapers, four cases of wipes and two dozen tubes of cream to the staff training center (at USP Allenwood),” Josh said. “Staff were being forced to put gas in their car or diapers on their babies.”
The church received feedback from individuals thankful for that effort.
“The warden of the complex sent us a letter of gratitude,” Josh said.
Notes of gratitude are often left at the diaper bank as well.
“We will go out there and find little notes that say ‘thank you,’” Lynette said
The Wallace family said people without young children don’t always realize how quickly families go through diapers.
“Babies can go through up to 10, 12 diapers per day when they’re young,” Josh said. “At eight to 10 diapers per day, it adds up... There are no assistance programs to buy diapers.”
While the church’s diaper bank is operated by volunteers, the Wallaces said it relies entirely on donations to provide to those in need.
“If we had to buy everything we gave away, it would cost between $8,000 and $10,000 per year,” Josh said.
“In terms of donations, we are completely self funded,” Lynette added. “The church doesn’t budget any money for us... We are pretty low on funds right now.”
The family uses the financial contributions to purchase diaper sizes which aren’t donated to the cause. Donations of diapers, wipes and baby cream are also needed.
They are thankful for everyone who has contributed to the cause.
Some donors provide diapers to the bank on a monthly basis.
“There are times when a package (of diapers) just shows up,” Lynette said.
Josh estimates between 600 and 800 diapers are taken from the bank each week by community members in need.
“The most heartbreaking is when the newborn (diapers) are taken out (of the bank),” Lynette said. “That’s a baby who is starting off in need.”
“Our vision is, we want to live in a community where there is no such thing as diaper need,” Josh said.
Donations of diapers, wipes and cream can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and noon Tuesday through Friday inside the church. During other times, there is a container by the diaper bank which donated items can be placed in.
Financial contributions can be sent to: Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5700 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777. Checks should be made out to the church and noted for the diaper bank.
Members of the Wallace family are also available to speak about the bank to community organizations. They can be contacted through the Delaware Run Diaper Bank Facebook page.
