LEWISBURG — The annual auction to benefit the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) was one of the first casualties of stay-at-home orders.
This year’s regular fundraiser, like many events around its date on the calendar, was canceled due to COVID-19.
However, library officials hoped the Library Auction Lobby Sale will help take up some of the slack. Educational toys, hand-knit baby items, teas, jewelry and gift baskets are currently in the display cases in the library lobby and are for sale.
Jackie Dziadosz, PLUC marketing coordinator, said it is a nice mixture of items for immediate sale for the price as marked.
“All of the proceeds from the sale benefit the library,” Dziadosz added. “They will provide books and materials available.”
Artwork and wooden porch chairs on display in the lobby were also available. Potential buyers may try the chairs out before purchase.
Patrons and businesses donated the sale items. The current display will be replaced with all new items at the end of each month.
Don Adams, PLUC board chair, was hopeful that participation would be widespread. The Lobby Auction will continue through the end of the year.
Dziadosz said a fundraising raffle for a $1,000 Visa gift card was also going well, but the drawing was approaching at the end of the month. Only 200 out of 800 tickets were still available.
Items for sale may be seen at www.UnionCountyLibraries.org/LobbySale and on display during regular library hours. Call 570-523-1172 for more information.
