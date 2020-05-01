MILTON — The Milton Area School District has announced tentative plans for its 2020 Senior Celebration Week, to be held May 31 through June 4.
“We understand and empathize with all the frustrations our seniors and their families are experiencing,” Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said. “The culmination of a student’s school career is a big deal for families but it means a lot to us too... I can say with assurance it is with a lot of pride that we see our students walk across stage to accept their well-earned diploma.”
Keegan provided the copy of a letter, and schedule of primarily virtual Senior Celebration Week events, which was sent to the families of the district’s 179 seniors.
The schedule features: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 4, Baccalaureate Watch Party; 9 a.m. Monday, June 1, senior breakfast, cap and gown distribution, with the location to be announced; 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, Senior Slide Show Watch Party; Tuesday, June 2, Decorate Your Cap Day; 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, Senior Elementary Stroll Watch Party; 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony.
The schedule lists the graduation date as Thursday, June 4, with details to be announced, based on information from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Education.
