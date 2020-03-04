MILTON — As she stood on a chair in the Milton Public Library’s Carriage House, 10-year-old Ashlee Landis was carefully focused as she attempted to stack plastic cups on top of one another.
Landis, who lives in Milton, then let out a big laugh as the cups tumbled to the ground. The challenge of stacking plastic cups on top of one another was among the activities offered Tuesday as the library held a celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Carlee Jarrett, a library staff member, said it’s important for libraries to hold fun and educational activities as part of Read Across America Week.
The week is celebrated annually in early March to mark the March 2, 1904, birth of famed children’s author Ted Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
Jarrett said all of the games and activities offered Tuesday were based on Dr. Seuss books.
She also said the Carriage House was the ideal spot to host the birthday celebration. The house was recently reopened after undergoing an approximately $123,000 renovation project.
The work included some structural work, shoring up the facility’s floor and installing an ADA-compliant staircase and bathrooms.
“This is our little housewarming event,” Jarrett said. “It’s so everybody can get to see (the Carriage House).”
In addition to Tuesday’s celebration, a number of other activities geared toward children will be held in March at the Milton Public Library.
The schedule includes:
• Crazy 8s Club Laser Maze Craze, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. For students in first through fifth grade
• Lego Club, 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12. For ages 5 and up.
• My Doll and Me, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. For ages 7 and up.
• Reader’s Theater Jr., 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16. For ages 7 to 10.
• St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
• Kid’s Kitchen Jr., 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Making green eggs and ham. For children ages 3 to 6.
• Crazy 8s Club, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. For students in first through fifth grades.
• Travels with Carlee, India, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
• Beginner Sewing For Kids, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23. For children ages 8 to 12.
• Crazy 8s Club Epic Air Traffic Control, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. For children in first through fifth grade.
• Teddy Bear Picnic, noon Wednesday, March 25. For children ages 3 to 6.
