SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse is scheduled to reopen on Monday.
According to an order signed by President Judge Charles Saylor, anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures may be taken upon entrance.
The order also restricts access to the courthouse to 25 visitors at any one time. Row offices may require appointments for certain services.
Courtrooms three and four will be limited to five people allowed inside at one time.
Anyone with scheduled court appearances who is feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Court Administration at 570-988-4167 to discuss rescheduling options.
