HARRISBURG — Low-interest loans were made available Thursday to small businesses and eligible not-for-profits which have lost revenue due to COVID-19.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) confirmed that the Small Business Administration approved loans of up to $2 million. Terms included a 3.75% interest rate for small business and a 2.75% rate for eligible nonprofits.
Rowe said a Thursday morning conference call with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa. US) discussed the loans as well as possible delay of the April 15 tax deadline. County commissioners and other legislators were also in on the call.
At the state level, Rowe indicated the approach was different.
"The (Department of Community and Economic Development) is providing small business assistance loans that are going to be either low or no interest," he said. "There has been no insinuations on the part of the department that those loans will be forgiven."
Rose, a member of the Economic Growth Caucus, spent several hours brainstorming with the group seeking to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus. Conclusions included suspension of all sales taxes and personal income taxes until the disaster declaration is lifted.
A state directive has restricted walk-in service at his district office. A mail slot for paperwork will still be available.
Rowe noted staff will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to respond to email and phone calls at 570-966-0052, dswope@pahousegop.com and gpletcher@pahousegop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.