LEWISBURG — Four area businesses received Impact Awards Thursday at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the chamber staff works all year to arrive at suitable Impact Award recipients.
“Each team member on the chamber staff is charged with coming up with a list throughout the year of who has really made a difference, not only to the chamber, but to the fellow members and the region as a whole,” Aikey said. “They have to keep their list and they have to ‘sell’ it to each other as to why that person should win.”
Aikey said the lists usually contain a total of more than 30 names and is narrowed down through the year. There are no duplicate winners, she added, making the Impact Award a one-time achievement.
“It is somebody who has truly made a difference for the right reasons,” Aikey added. “All these individuals today have been deserving for many years, but it just happened to be their time.”
Impact Award recipients may be businesses, or individuals or non-for-profits. A thrift institution, retailer, financial company and service business were 2020 recipients.
Aikey said Milton Savings Banks has been a staple in the community.
“They do a lot of support for all kinds of organizations on a daily basis,” Aikey said. “The are not just a financial institution by any means.”
The Wealth Factory was similarly cited for community engagement. Aikey noted that representatives Lauren McDonald and John Machak were both very approachable.
“(MacDonald and Machak) are so down to earth,” she added. “They really appreciate and give back.”
Heavens Best Carpet Cleaning and owner Chris Pinchak was also credited for doing things behind the scenes which go uncredited. He has also been an astute businessman and was recently named to the chamber board.
“(Pinchak) has only been in business six years and has totally paid off his business,” Aikey said. “He is a single entrepreneur, strong in his family and his faith.”
Brenda Reichenbach, who took over Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop in Sunbury eight years ago, was credited for making a difference by helping with chamber careers fairs and supplied formal wear for the annual occasion.
Chamber personnel, including Jeff Shaffer, communication director, and Michael Porter, education coordinator, dressed in classic formal attire. Aikey noted their retro outfits were to remind people of the chamber’s longevity. She noted the organization was celebrating its 115th anniversary in 2020.
Keynote speaker Diane Weller, founder of Diane Weller Coaching, offered a message which stressed looking inward for hidden talents. Celebration of success and learning to listen were also recommended.
