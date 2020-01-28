LEWISBURG — Volunteers from various sports and fitness activities converged at the Kids of the Kingdom Day School for Sports Day.
Eight activities were represented including gymnastics, soccer, wrestling, cheerleading, yoga, dance and “fitnastics.” First-timers, Bucknell University football coaches and student athletes also attended.
Kids in small groups went from station to station and got a taste of the basics of each sport or activity. “Fun” is the objective at the annual event.
John Rowe, of CrossFit Lewisburg, has been volunteering at Sports Day for perhaps half-a-dozen years and said it is all about giving the kids movement opportunities.
“We try to let the kids experience a variety of activities they would experience during a regular gymnastics class,” Rowe said. “That includes jumping off a springboard, climbing through a mini foam pit, balance and tumbling.”
Sports Day may have attracted kids to more official gymnastics classes, but it was hard to say because some of the pre-school agers have already tried it.
Garrett Hoffman, wrestling team member and Bucknell University senior, said Sports Day could be chaotic at first, but once the kids are into a couple of basic moves, it’s fun to introduce young people to their sport. Boys and girls are welcome on the mat, and there are some funny moments.
“There is always just the classic where you tell a kid to do a forward roll and they just stare at you and walk away. You say, I guess that’s not happening today,” Hoffman said. “There are always some good ones like when the kids lick the mat.”
Hoffman and his crew said they keep it like a game or a nice, fun workout.
Dance was represented by Lauren Halteman, who has danced professionally and mixes shaking and jumping with ballet positions.
“It is an absolute pleasure to be with the kids,” Halteman said. “They are fabulous and it is so great to see them just active and excited about dancing and moving their bodies and being excited about all these different activities.”
Ann Murphy, Day School director, said volunteers from Bucknell University football were at Sports Day for the first time. Brandon Corbin, assistant coach, tossed footballs to the youngsters who would run to the end of the gym then run back and toss the ball back.
“They are awesome,” he noted. “I’ve got twin daughters who are turning 6 so I am well-versed getting the little ones active.”
Bucknell University womens soccer was represented by David Madsen and Riley Piechnick, assistant coaches.
“(The kids) always leave with a smile on their face,” Madsen said. “I think all of us can say we had someone we looked up to when we were younger who got us interested in playing the game and having fun with it.”
The youngsters also tried “fitnastics” under the guidance of Kelcie Angstadt-Bennett of Energy Gymnastics. She explained that the activity incorporates both gymnastic moves and fitness development. Yoga was directed by Lisa Harvey of the Inspire Wellness Studio, Mifflinburg.
Wendy Rowe led cheers with fun names like the Dragon Rumble.
Sports Day, an annual event of the Kids of the Kingdom Day School, occupies the gym and virtually all of Faith Lutheran Church, off Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.