McEWENSVILLE — Although McEwensville Borough Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance to ratify an Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement with Watsontown Borough, the ordinance must still be signed off on by Mayor Stacy Packer.
Council ultimately approved the ordinance following a lengthy discussion in which various community members spoke both in favor of and in opposition to contracting services from the Watsontown Police Department.
Council President Clyde Smith, Vice President Jason Buck, and members John Ficks, Tina Clemens and Gary Bennett all approved the ordinance.
It was explained during the meeting that Packer must now either sign the ordinance or reject it. If she rejects the ordinance, it will come back before council for a vote to overturn her rejection.
Following the meeting, Packer said she has not yet decided if she will sign the ordinance.
“I’m feeling everybody is for it,” she said. “I think we can try it.”
Both the Watsontown and McEwensville councils previously approved an Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement. Watsontown subsequently approved the ordinance to formally ratify the agreement, leaving the McEwensville council also needing to approve the ordinance.
Under the terms of the agreement, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett previously explained McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for the one year of service. The rate was calculated on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per resident.
Either municipality can opt out of the agreement by giving 30-days notice.
Smith said on Wednesday the one-year agreement will not cost residents one cent as it will be covered by proceeds from the sale of the borough’s water and wastewater treatment systems to Pennsylvania American Water. He said it is not yet known where the municipality will draw the funds from to cover future contracts with Watsontown, if it opts to renegotiate and renew the contract after the initial year.
Prior to opening Wednesday’s meeting to public comment, Smith said a lot of misinformation about the process of adopting the agreement has been spread throughout the community. Specifically, Smith addressed concerns raised by community members that the agreement was reached in secret. He noted various public council meetings were held earlier this year where the issue was discussed.
In June 2019, Smith said a Pennsylvania State Police trooper attended a council meeting. According to Smith, the trooper said the state cannot conduct speed enforcement in McEwensville due to a lack of manpower.
Several residents said during the meeting that speeding is a problem on Susquehanna Trail and other streets in the borough.
In addition to speeding, Smith said the municipality has problems with criminal mischief, minors carrying guns and burning violations.
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite spoke during the meeting, fielding a variety of questions from residents. Once the ordinance is formally signed off on, Witherite said his department will provide around-the-clock police services to McEwensville.
“We are within seconds, if not maybe a minute (of McEwensville),” Witherite said. “We will serve you like we do our own community… You will be part of our patrol zone.”
Both he and Officer Tim Kiefaber — who handles the department’s drug-detection dog Mariska — said drugs are a problem in McEwensville.
“Drugs drive by your house every day,” Kiefaber told the approximately 50 residents gathered at the meeting.
While on duty in Watsontown over the past year, Kiefaber said the use of Mariska has led the department to seizing more than $20,000 worth of street drugs, and more than $16,000 in drug money.
“When you get our police department, you get five members of the Northumberland County Drug Task Force,” Witherite said.
He noted that the department has six full-time officers, and three part-time.
During his opening remarks, Smith classified the May 6 council meeting — conducted via phone due to the coronavirus pandemic — as “a disaster.”
According to Smith, many residents gathered under the park pavilion — where Wednesday’s meeting was held — and phoned into the meeting, creating feedback which made it difficult to hear what was being said during the meeting.
It was during that May 6 meeting that resident Fred Wesner said vulgar language was used by members of council.
In light of that incident, Wesner presented council with a petition — signed by 39 residents — calling for Smith and Ficks to resign.
Although council members indicated when asked they did not hear vulgar language, no comments on the petition were made during the meeting.
“This isn’t going to go away tonight,” Wesner told council. “If I have to get a copy of that (meeting’s) recording and air McEwensville’s dirty laundry all over Central Pennsylvania, I will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.