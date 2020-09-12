ANNVILLE — Tate Llanso, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, was recently named a first-year mentor at Lebanon Valley College.
Llanso, pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science, will help new students in succeed personally, socially and academically through connections to the college via their peers. first
First-year mentors are selected for leadership ability and a willingness to assist new students during their first year of college.
