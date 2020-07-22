BLOOMSBURG — A portion of Market and East streets in Bloomsburg will be closed to traffic for railroad crossing work in August.
The existing grade crossings are deteriorated, and the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) and its private operator, North Shore Railroad, will replace them with new concrete grade crossings.
Market Street, between Sixth and Seventh streets, will close the morning of Aug. 8 and reopen Aug. 12.
East Street/State Route 487 adjacent to State Route 11 will close the morning of Aug. 22 and reopen Aug. 26.
Marked detours will be in place.
Jannotti Rail Consulting Inc., of Russell, is the track engineer and Chesapeake Thermite Welding, of Virginia, is the contractor. The SEDA-COG JRA owns the track and North Shore Railroad is the operator.
