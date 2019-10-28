WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association held its third annual banquet on Sunday evening, Oct. 20, at D&D Restaurant, with 40 members and guests present.
James Robison, president of the association welcomed those gathering and introduced the guest speaker, Chris Brady of The Standard-Journal. The topic for the evening was local veterans, a subject Brady is familiar with having written several books and feature stories over many years. His father served during the Vietnam War and he has spoken locally, regionally and outside of Pa. sharing the stories of veterans. Brady touched on the four individuals from Watsontown that died while serving during World War I including Helen Fairchild for whom the Watsontown-White Deer river bridge is named; Clyde F. Mowrer, for whom American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, is named; as well as William Messinger and John Hartman. Brady mentioned most casualties during World War I were victims of the Spanish Influenza. Brady also mentioned the first local casualty from the area during World War II being Harvey C. Huff, who died in the Pacific Theatre in 1943. Brady shared that the conflict in Korea was known as the forgotten war and those Americans returning from the Vietnam War found a country in political turmoil. Two Warrior Run graduates died fighting in the Vietnam conflict, the first being Richard F. Ritter of Watsontown, and the other being Dennis Watson of Turbotville. One of the guests present, Ken Edwards, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and remembered his commander, Lt. Col. Hal Moore of the 1st Cavalry Division. Moore’s heroic measures during the war was remembered by many of his troops along with his commitment not to leave anyone behind. Edwards, having been wounded shared how he owed his life to that commitment. A memorable moment of the evening was when Brady said to Edwards, “Welcome home.” Words not many Vietnam veterans received after returning stateside. Following Brady’s presentation, Robison requested those present to stand and keep a moment of silence for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country.
A special thank you was offered to Donna Reeder and Josh Tarin for preparing the evening meal and the staff of D&D for serving was offered. Amanda Johnson, president of the Warrior Run Women’s Club presented the Watsontown Historical Association with a check of $150 for their support of the work the association is doing to preserve our local history. Robison also mentioned the upcoming Quilt Raffle and made a special invitation to those who might have military memorabilia to share these items with the community through the special display at the Watsontown Historical Association Headquarters at 200 Main Street for the Annual Wet Your Whistle with Wassail at Watsontown from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, as St. Nick will be welcomed to Watsontown that evening.
