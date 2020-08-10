MILTON — Fifty-seven residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released late Monday, Aug. 10, on the center’s website.
The site noted that 57 of the center’s 138 residents have tested positive, with five tests pending. The number of residents with COVID-19 has steadily increased, with six initially reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Aug. 4 as having the virus.
As of Friday, Aug. 7, the number of cases being reported on the center’s website had increased to 24.
“Our prevention steps included creating a separate area dedicated to COVID-19 recovery to best accommodate residents in the facility that require care during this time,” center Administrator Gary L. Plasschaert wrote on the site. “As our testing increases, we will be moving residents as required, temporarily, into a designated recovery area and once medically cleared they will be able to return to one of the other units. Please know that residents that test positive or are suspected of having the virus will be safely quarantined from other residents. We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing.”
