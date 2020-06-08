BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will present an online lecture, "Armchair Battle Breakdown — Invading Forces" at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
The program will be presented by historian and lecturer Jared Frederick, along with Pennsylvania Military Museum Administrator Tyler Gum.
The lecture will focus on the Civil War battles of Harpers Ferry, Antietam and Gettysburg.
For registration information, visit pamilmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.