MILTON — Sue Leech has been painting since 1969. Glenda Pontius has been crafting for four decades.
The two women, members of the Milton Senior Action Center, were among those selling items they created at a craft show held Tuesday at the center.
In addition to selling paintings and other items she created, Leech organized the show.
“We were trying to find a way to raise some money for the center,” she said. “It’s for things we might need, like a Halloween party. We are having a Christmas party.”
Vendors were charged $5 per table, with proceeds going to the center. Those selling items were able to keep their profits or make a donation to the center.
Center members and individuals from the community had tables at the event.
Leech said it’s important for the center to host parties and other activities.
“We try to get a little (funding) so we can have things for the people that come here,” she said.
Leech was selling paintings she created using Tri-Chem paints. She has been creating the artwork since 1969 and noted that items can be purchased with designs, which she then paints.
“It’s like coloring,” she explained. “On a picture, I can get it done in a day’s time.”
She was also selling tablecloths with designs added using the paints.
“The tablecloths, they can take longer, two or three weeks (to complete),” Leech said.
Others selling items at the show have also been long-time crafters.
“The last 40 years, I’ve been doing this,” Glenda Pontius, also a center member, said. “I have over 300 pieces of children’s clothes (I sewed) at home.”
She enjoys sewing a variety of items.
“I’ve made aprons, I’ve made doll clothes,” Pontius said.
Jim and Maria Martin, of New Columbia, have been making ceramic items for about 12 years. They had everything from ceramic Halloween decorations to Disney characters available for purchase at the show.
The items are created using molds and a kiln.
“To do your first (firing), it’s six hours (in the kiln),” Jim explained. “You have to leave it cool for six hours.”
The designs can be painted or glazed after the items cool. If a glaze is applied, Jim said the item must be placed back into the kiln.
Those who attended the show were impressed with the many offerings.
Nancy Snyder, a center member, said she liked a Halloween decoration crafted by center manager Deb King.
The decoration was the shape of a witch hat, complete with an eyeball on top.
“I might go home with that,” Snyder said. “I love it. It is Halloween.”
