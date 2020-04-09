MILTON — Although they are currently unable to meet due to the governmental stay-at-home order, clubs serving Milton and the surrounding communities remain active.
Milton Rotary Club President Tom Evans said the club is organizing the Milton Rotary Stay at Home Challenge.
"It is a program for people who are limited in social contact from the COVID-19 virus to say thank you to those working on the front lines," Evans explained.
Through the challenge, community members are encouraged to decorate their house door, window, driveway, front porch or patio with a message of thanks to those who must continue to work at this time.
The decorations should come from items already in one's home.
Once complete, photos of the decorations should be submitted to the Milton Rotary Club's Facebook page.
"On May 1, we will hold a random drawing for all those who submitted (photos)," Evans said.
The following gift cards will be given to the winners: $75 to the Turbotville Hotel, $50 to Breaking Bread Comany or $25 to Lisa's Milltown Deli.
"This is a way to show appreciation to those working on the front lines," Evans said. "This is just a start."
The club typically meets for lunch Monday's at Bonanza, New Columbia.
Since those meetings cannot be held right now, Evans said club members are saving what they normally would have spent to purchase lunch. Those savings will be donated to local entities which provide food items to community members in need.
While the club members aren't able to meet physically, meetings are still being held online, using Zoom.
"We are meeting at exactly the same time and using a format that is almost the same as we did," Evans said. "We do the Pledge of Allegiance, we do the (Rotary) Four Way Test. This week, we are having a guest speaker."
Like the Milton Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run will also be meeting virtually, using Zoom.
Kiwanis Club members are also continuing with service projects.
"We made trauma dolls at our one meeting," Shirley McPherrin, club secretary and treasurer said. "We give those to the fire companies."
Members will be given kits to make additional dolls.
"After a while, we will take those to the fire companies," McPherrin said. "We are going to see if the nursing homes will allow us to make cards for (residents)."
Club members will also continue to stock mini libraries which have been established inside of local laundromats.
"The kids can take a book (home)," McPherrin explained. "We keep them stocked."
She noted that the club recently provided a donation of books to Rose Williams, director of the Getting Ahead in the Valley program.
The club did have to cancel it's annual Daddy and Daughter Dance due to the stay-at-home order. McPherrin said the hopes are that the dance will be rescheduled for the fall.
The Milton Lions Club has canceled its meetings and programs for the time being, according to club President Nancy Walters. In addition, this year's club officers will carry into the new club year, which starts in August.
"We are going to have a broom sale," Walters said, noting that is a popular club fundraiser.
She said the date of the sale will be determined after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
"We have had a lot of requests for brooms," Walters said. "We will have regular brooms and also push brooms. There were a lot of corporations that asked for push brooms."
She also noted that the club announced last year that it will no longer be having it's annual carnival, which had been held each spring in Brown Avenue Park.
