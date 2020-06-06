SELINSGROVE — Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1009 (Smalsh Barrick Road) in Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, Snyder County, will be closed in the coming week for maintenance work.
On Monday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1009 (Smalsh Barrick Road) in Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, to replace deteriorating pipes.
Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed during daylight hours, between Hollenbach Road and Route 1005. A detour using Route 522 to Route 1007 and Route 1005 will be in place while the work being performed.
Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.