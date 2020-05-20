Kidz building to remain closed
WATSONTOWN — The Kingdom Kidz headquarters in Watsontown will remain closed through the end of June.
In a release from the Kingdom Kidz board of directors, it was noted the building will remain closed through at least the end of June, in accordance with COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control Guidelines.
Staff may utilize the building, along with contractors or technicians needed to work inside of the building.
