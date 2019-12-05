MILTON — Cars lined the streets of Milton around the Moose Family Center Wednesday night as the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual holiday party.
Partiers primarily gathered at Chef’s Place, a meeting and networking spot described by Vanessa Venios, GSVCC relationship liaison, as a chamber “satellite location.”
“We have operated board meetings and such here when the chamber headquarters was busy with other events,” Venios said. “I’m very happy with everyone who came out tonight and I’m very excited that all of our chamber members are here to celebrate a great year for 2019.”
Party-goers were encouraged to visit the Milton Model Train Museum, a huge model train layout one floor above Chef’s Place.
Each was given a printed “scavenger hunt” list and asked to find small photos of noteworthy local people in the model train display. Among them were Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president/CEO, Tom Morgan and Lura Good of 94KX and others. The winner received a Soupie Brothers Holiday Basket.
Meantime, Ron Johnson and other museum members made sure the O-gauge locomotives kept the trains rolling across the mammoth layout.
Guests were also entertained by Ravi “Saxman” Evans, who performed instrumental renditions of holiday favorites.
