MILTON — Milton Borough Council members will be reviewing a 2008 feasibility study in order to craft a potential future vision for the community pool.
Council met Wednesday via Zoom, with Borough Manager Jess Novinger requesting council members meet at the pool prior to the June 10 meeting.
“I want you, as a council, to give me a direction (on the pool),” Novinger said. “Do we want to make minor improvements as is… or revamp the entire complex?”
Council in April approved a recommendation by Novinger to not open the pool this year. In addition to uncertainty surrounding when the coronavirus pandemic may end, Novinger said at that time the pool’s pump house wall needs repaired. A leak in the diving well must also be repaired before the pool can open.
It was reported during that meeting that repairs to the wall will take four weeks to complete, and can’t begin until contractors become available as the pandemic winds down.
Novinger on Wednesday said the Department of Public Works has not yet moved forward with looking at having the repairs done as she first wants to meet with council at the pool. Prior to that meeting, Novinger said she will provide council with a feasibility study on the complex which was completed in 2008 that she would like members to review.
She noted that the study recommended a number of upgrades to the complex, totaling $997,000.
Council member Linda Meckley said at the time the study was done, the borough prioritized other recreational upgrades which were carried out.
Novinger noted that permanently closing the pool will not be under consideration.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the department has seen an uptick in mental health calls since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He expects that trend to continue while the pandemic lasts.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department’s ambulance has also responded to an increased number of mental health calls.
Derr also reported that the department in April responded to 19 fire or emergency calls, and has responded to five calls thus far in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.