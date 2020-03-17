Food insecurity does not dissipate due to emergencies. In fact, the need may grow more intense.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is preparing for what is sure to be a greater need in the coming days and weeks. Officials want to ensure people that the network will still be operational, even as it enacts precautionary measures to maintain safety for staff and volunteers in the age of coronavirus.
"I think that's what we're preparing for," said Amy Hill, director of Community Engagement and Advocacy at the food bank's Harrisburg headquarters. "We expect that many families, especially those already dealing with food insecurities, are going to get hit hard. We're ready to assist people."
Hill said standard paperwork typically involved in receiving assistance is being waived as many people are dealing with hours being cut, or jobs lost. Those with questions about assistance are encouraged to visit the food bank's website at www.centralpafoodbank.org, where they can click on "Find Food" to identify distribution points in the area.
The food bank is leaving the decision up to its partners as to how and when to distribute food. Precautions are being taken. Hill said she feels most partners are committed to remaining open to serve those in need.
Modified delivery, such as drive-through distributions sites, grab-and-go meals and appointment-only access to food pantries are being implemented. Officials will limit the gathering of large groups of people to maintain the safety of volunteers, officials and those receiving assistance.
"We're putting together pre-packaged boxes with non-perishable foot items to facilitate drive-through opportunities for our partners," said Hill. "Volunteers will stand with a clipboard six feet away. The driver will pop the trunk and place the box and they can drive away with very little personal contact."
Local partners include Salvation Army, Milton Towers and HandUp, all in Milton; Eastern Union County Food Pantry, and Revival Tabernacle and Watsontown United Methodist Church, both in Watsontown. Additional sites can be found on the food bank's website.
The public can help the food bank, it is being encouraged. Financial contributions do the most good, Hill said. A $1 donation can provide six meals to the food bank.
Volunteers are also needed, Hill added. Volunteers are needed in warehouses in Williamsport and Harrisburg. The food bank is taking precautions with volunteers, such as limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer and providing volunteers with gloves and hand sanitizer.
Volunteers are encouraged to visit the website or call the Williamsport site at 570-321-8023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.