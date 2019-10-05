HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the department is receiving a Climate Adaptation Leadership Award from the national Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The award recognizes exemplary leadership by individuals, agencies, businesses and other organizations to reduce impacts and advance adaptation of the nation’s vital natural resources and the many people who depend on them in a changing world.
DCNR is receiving the State or Local Government Award for its Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Plan published in June 2018.
The plan addresses all aspects of DCNR’s work, from grant funding for land acquisition to habitat conservation and native plant conservation, invasive species control, providing healthful outdoor recreation, and managing state parks and state forests. It includes mitigation recommendations for reducing the department’s carbon footprint and increasing forest carbon sequestration.
Seven awardees from across the country were recognized in September at the association’s meeting in Minnesota.
The award is sponsored by the Climate Adaptation Leadership Awards Steering Committee made up of representatives from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and various federal agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
