LEWISBURG — HB 526 and SB 34 as currently written would require parents to pay for their child’s education in a cyber school if their district offers a full-time cyber education program. Superintendents urged residents to contact legislators to get the bills out of respective committees.
Supporters pointed to money spent by the districts in the form of tuition. It was unfair, they maintained, that districts are charged tuition based on what it costs them to educate a student rather than the cost incurred by the charter school.
The issue is common, as the letter from the superintendents noted. Reform could also render savings for districts and their taxpayers for tuition paid when students attend charter schools which were never authorized.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka of the Lewisburg Area School District reported a total of 25 students are attending cyber or charter schools for 2019-20, totaling $363,920.96 in expenses and averaging about $14,557 per student. The figure represented about 1.01% of its $35,711,306 budget. Of the total tuition, $73,432.08 was spent for three special education students, an average of $24,447 apiece.
Cyber school tuition, Skalka said, reached a high of $388,428.01 in 2016-17. There were 25 Lewisburg charter or cyber students that year, including eight special education students. Twenty-three students, totaling $325,244.45, were enrolled in 2018-19, with 20 students in 2017-18 totaling $271,887.04 in tuition payments.
Skalka said LASD eSchool, could be considered a full-time program, though it is also used is to accelerate students through the curriculum, make up credits that were previously failed, or take a course the district does not offer.
The district website said participation in LASD eSchool may lead to a Lewisburg Area School District diploma, provided all graduation requirements are met. It also indicated eSchool may be offered through a “third-party vendor designated by the district.”
Meantime, Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, said his district also has a full time e-learning program to compete with cyber charter schools. Similarly, he said it may be used by students who need a particular class which can only be offered through a cyber option.
Lichtel doubted that the proposed reforms are targeting brick-and-mortar charter schools.
“I think the real thought here is that the cyber charters which are a little more prevalent in our region are really creating a duplicate cost to the taxpayers,” Lichtel said. “They advertise that they are tuition free, but that tuition is being paid by all the school districts.”
Lichtel maintained that cyber charter schools are siphoning money from school budgets leading to greater taxation for a duplicate service. The state, in essence, is operating multiple public education systems.
“In most cases, in-house e-learning learning programs are actually more effective for student learning than cyber charter school system does,” Lichtel said.
Charter school tuition has not been as hot a school budget item in the last few years as it had been earlier in the previous decade. Lichtel attributed the apparent peace to lower retirement and health care costs rather than acceptance of what he and other superintendents believe is an area where reform is necessary.
