MIFFLINBURG — Brenden S. Snyder, presumed drowned after an accident on a Luzerne County waterway, was a well-respected member of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2015.
Snyder, 22, and a friend were apparently swimming at The Powder Hole south of West County Road, Hollenback Township. Snyder, troopers said, attempted to jump but fell into the water and did not resurface.
Derek Reber, Mifflinburg varsity wrestling head coach, recalled Snyder as a great young man. He coached Snyder for parts of two seasons at Mifflinburg.
“Very respectful,” Reber recalled of Snyder. “(He) worked hard in the room. He kept in touch with me after he graduated. Even as recent as this past summer, I heard from him since he lived in the area.”
Snyder was listed as a sales associate of a Lewisburg based realtor.
Troopers based at Hazleton noted that numerous agencies responded to the call for a water rescue at 6:30p.m. Saturday. The search resumed on Sunday, but “met with negative results due to extremely turbulent water conditions beneath the waterfall.”
Search crews reportedly continued their work at the scene on Monday.
A website and online forum for cliff divers described The Powder Hole as a 28-foot waterfall under a 19th Century railroad trestle. The name came from a nearby mill which made blasting powder.
The site said divers must be highly skilled and take every safety precaution at The Powder Hole. Checking water for depth and submerged debris was recommended, as well as location of rocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.