DALLAS TOWNSHIP — The Misericordia University Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen Cieplak Owens, Ph.D., to serve as president of the institution for the 2020-21 academic year.
She is president emerita of Gwynedd Mercy University in Lower Gwynedd Tonwship, where she served as president from 2002 until her retirement in August 2017.
Earlier in her higher education career, Cieplak Owens served as vice president of academic affairs at Saint Francis University in Loretto, as well as dean and professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Lewis University. She received her doctoral and Bachelor of Science degrees from Loyola University Chicago, and her master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.
Cieplak Owens will replace Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., as president of Misericordia University. He has accepted the president’s position at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
The search for Misericordia’s president for 2021-2022 and beyond will begin in late summer as the Board of Trustees will conduct a national search to select Botzman’s long-term successor.
Cieplak Owens currently resides in the Chicago area with her husband, Don Zamborsky.
