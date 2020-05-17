SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation (SACF) recently awarded $30,803 to nonprofits during its competitive grantround.
The awards were granted through the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation Fund, Richard and Anna Mary Wetzel Unrestricted Fund, Gloria Faylor Karchner Charitable Fund, Irwin Lentz Fund, Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund, and Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation Pass Through Fund.
The SACF focused its funding on organizations that invest in community programs and projects within Selinsgrove and surrounding areas.
Grant recipients included:
• Birthright of Sunbury Inc.: Family Assistance for Breastfeeding Mothers Living within Low-Income Households, $250.
• Central Susquehanna Sight Services Inc.: 2020/2021 Prevention of Blindness Programming, Selinsgrove, $1,000.
• DJ Choices Inc.: Selinsgrove Middle and High School students, $1,000.
• Far Point Animal Rescue: Ongoing support of the Equine Rescue Mission of Far Point Animal Rescue, $1,000.
• Foundation for Free Enterprise Education: Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week 2020, $625.
• Girls on the Run Central PA: Financial Assistance Initiative, $1,000.
• Kidsgrove Inc.: ADA Compliance Improvements, $1,000.
• Mostly Mutts Inc.: Ongoing Care 2020, $500.
• Random Canyon Riding Program: SureHands HandiMove Lift System, $1,000.
• Regional Engagement Center (REC): Summer Camp Artist in Residency Program, $1,000.
• Selinsgrove Area High School Honors Choir: Carnegie Hall Performance and NYC Visit, $1,000.
• Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels: Support of Meals on Wheels Program, $1,000.
• Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc.: Water Aerobics, $500.
• Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc.: Evening Swim Lessons, $1,000.
• Snyder County Libraries: Biographies and Autobiographies for Children and Youth, $500.
• Summer Seals Day Camp: Support of Day Camp, $1,000.
• Susquehanna University Kids’ College: Support of Kids’ College, $850.
• Susquehanna Valley CASA: Voices for Children—Support of CASA Program, $1,000.
• Susquehanna Valley Chorale: Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale, $500.
• Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet: Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet Selinsgrove, $1,000.
• The Arc Susquehanna Valley: Selinsgrove Jump Start Program, $1,000.
• Transitions of PA: Transitions of PA’s Teen U, $1,000.
• Union-Snyder Community Action Agency: Wheels for Seals, $1,000.
• Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy Fund: Youth in Philanthropy Program Selinsgrove School District 2019-2020, $6,000.
• Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy Fund: Youth in Philanthropy Program Midd-West School District 2019-2020, $2,000.
• Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund: Support of Disaster Relief in Selinsgrove Area, $3,078.
The Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation which helps administer SACF’s grant and scholarship investments.
