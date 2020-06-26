HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported 600 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, along with 22 new deaths. The statewide total of cases is up to 84,370. Cases have risen steadily all week.
Locally, three new cases were confirmed in Northumberland County, and one each in Montour and Union counties.
The state has reported 6,579 deaths across the commonwealth related to COVID-19.
No new local deaths were reported.
Local confirmed cases by county, as reported by the state Department of Health:
• Northumberland County, 5 cases (5 deaths)
• Columbia County, 376 cases (33 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 172 cases (19 deaths)
• Union County, 82 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 62 cases (0 deaths)
• Snyder County, 52 cases (2 deaths)
