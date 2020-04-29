MILTON — In recent weeks, the demand for food boxes from the Milton Salvation Army Citadel has increased several times over.
Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes said the volume has gone from four boxes a week to 50 per week.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
The Salvation Army is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a luncheon meeting (12:15 p.m. Mondays at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, HandUP Foundation, Greater Susquehanna YMCA, Milton Panther Packs, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
Additional donations may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 178, Milton, PA 17847.
