LIMESTONEVILLE — Kindergartners from St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten of Danville planted spring bulbs Wednesday at Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park.
Sharon Whitmoyer Waltman, retired from a career as a USDA soil scientist, explained that planting a bulb took three steps. First step was digging a hole, which had been done before the class arrived.
The second step, putting the bulb in the ground, followed.
Instructions included making sure the “pointy” side of the bulb was up. Betsy Finn, their teacher, demosntrated by putting herhands over her head, like a point.
The planting was followed by covering the bulbs with soil and watering by Barb Fenstermaker, an area resident who helped out.
Waltman noted that the youngsters planted snow glories, which will come up in the spring and grow more in numbers from year-to-year. Traditionally, they ware one of the first flowers to bloom as winter comes to a close.
“By March of 2020 they should be popping out of the ground,” she told the children. “They’ll be turning blue and looking beautiful in the spring time.”
A harbinger of a changing season, Waltman said, snow glories sometimes pop through the snow as the days get longer.
The soil supported agriculture, she added, because Paradise Valley was a valley rich in limestone..
“You can look around and enjoy the beautiful landscape and understand why they might have called it Paradise Valley,” she added.
Waltman said the presence of limestone allowed farmers to grind it up and use it on fields. Some limestone she brought had fossils embedded. Something which looked like a snail elicited an “oooh” from the children.
Waltman said she has been organizing speakers for the nearby California Grange for several years. She added that the township park and its pavilion was a dream for people in the township for many years.
Waltman invited the young students back to the park in the spring to see how the bulbs they planted in October grew and flowered over the winter.
