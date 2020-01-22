MILTON — T-Ross Realty is in line to become the new owner of the 14-acre Montandon Elementary School property.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the school board voted during a special meeting held Dec. 17 to sell the former school property to T-Ross Realty for $1 million.
Keegan said the district received two offers for the property. In addition to the T-Ross bid, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) offered to purchase the site for $982,000.
According to Keegan, a 120-day period was put in place for the closure of the sale to take place.
Keegan also noted that once the property is sold, the district should be able to generate property taxes from it as T-Ross Realty is not a tax exempt organization.
Had CSIU purchased the property, Keegan indicated the property would not be taxable as CSIU is a tax-exempt organization.
“An agreement of sale must be generated,” Keegan said.
She said a 45-day notification of the sale must be given to the West Chillisquaque Township supervisors, zoning hearing board and planning commission.
“A change in the use of the building would have to be approved by zoning and planning boards,” Keegan said.
T-Ross Realty did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on its intended use of the property.
Montandon Elementary School was closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, with the students and staff being consolidated to Baugher Elementary School.
The board on Dec. 3 authorized district Business Administrator Derrek Fink and Keegan to negotiate the potential sale of the building at an initial asking price of $2 million.
At that time, Fink said the district received three different appraisals of the property.
One appraisal, completed as part of a feasibility study, estimated the value of the building at $700,000.
An appraisal by Villager Realty estimated the value of the building at between $762,000 and $982,000.
Mericle Commercial Real Estate estimated the value of the building at between $425,000 and $495,000. However, Fink told the board that Mericle derived its estimate based on the selling price of other school buildings of similar size.
