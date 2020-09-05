LEWISBURG — Summer 2020 for Darren Dershem not only included work at a local building supply store, but also organizing rallies supporting law enforcement and the incumbent president.
The next planned rally, sometimes called a "sign wave," will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Routes 15 and 45, Lewisburg. A similar event drew at least 150 participants a month ago.
Dersham's efforts have not gone unnoticed.
"The majority of people, you wouldn't believe, have (said), 'Good for you for standing up for what believe on,'" Dershem said. "Even some of my Democratic friends and even some of the Democrats in community have said, 'Good for you for having the passion to stand up for what you believe in, even though we don't agree on policy.'"
Dersham said the August rally also drew counter-demonstrators.
"The majority of them were peaceful" he said. "They did not try to engage with the rally (and) at the end of the day they have every right to be out there as we have every right to be out there."
Dersham said the attendance was less than the 250 limit for outdoor gatherings in the pandemic with some wearing facial coverings and others not.
"At the end of the day, that's kind of my whole thing about the mask-wearing," Dershem said. "I believe it should be up to the individual."
Dersham has been personally spreading the word and has made radio appearances. He said no one to date has come to him with questions about wearing masks in public groups.
Neighbors, Dershem said, called the first rally a positive and uplifting experience. He hoped to replicate it while also expecting a larger crowd.
A Lewisburg Area High School senior, Dersham said seeing young people of all stripes involved in politics was a plus even if many were too young to vote.
"To the young people that are involved on either side for what they believe, I say, 'Good for them,'" he said. "It is better to take a stand than to just sit back and not fight for what they believe in."
Dersham said peaceful protests of racial injustice or climate change led by other young people are fine.
"A lot them, I get along with them," Dersham said. "They say, 'Darren, the fact that you get this many people to your event is crazy. You work so hard (and) deserved every bit of the attention for what you believe in.'"
Dersham said Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and the Trump campaign invited him to the Wilkes-Barre in mid-August where he helped greet the president on his arrival.
