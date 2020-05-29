HARRISBURG — Data released Friday by the Pa. Department of Health showed that among six area counties, only one new case of COVID-19 was added, that in Union County.
Statewide, 693 new cases were reported to bring the total to 70,042 across the commonwealth to date. Ninety-one new deaths were reported, increasing the total statewide to 5,464.
With the one case increase, Union County is up to 57. Northumberland (186), Lycoming (162), Snyder (39), Montour (50) and Columbia (346) counties remained level.
No new deaths were reported among those six counties.
