WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties recently launched the COVID-19 United Community Funds to ensure that the region’s nonprofit community has the support they need to continue services during these unprecedented times.
FCFP provided seed money and created an opportunity for regional philanthropists to make a collective impact. Over the course of four months community members, organizations and corporations contributed nearly $314,000. The largest community contribution was $100,000 from the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW).
“We believe in community partnerships and our commitment to these funds is recognition of the value of our community coming together to support each other during these unprecedented times,” said Ron Frick, LCUW president and CEO. “FCFP and the Lycoming County United Way have a century or more of history supporting human service partners in our communities and our united COVID-19 response is just an additional way to continue that commitment.”
The fundraising efforts also benefited from corporate sponsors that provided incentive match dollars throughout the campaign. Hudock Capital Group, M&T Bank and Culligan Water Conditioning presented $10,000 each. Community Bank Partners, consisting of Jersey Shore State Bank, The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, C&N Bank and Woodlands Bank, also contributed $10,000.
The first phase of funding resulted in $301,300 in grant awards to 33 nonprofits. In preparation of a second round of grantmaking, FCFP is announcing an additional $200,000 commitment to the funds.
“The Foundation’s board of directors have demonstrated thoughtful leadership by reallocating additional dollars to this initiative, said Jennifer Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. "We are proud to work with our community partners in support of nonprofits navigating the challenging work environment created by COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 United Community Funds have received a total of $763,744 in contributions from all sources. The Phase II Funding round will be announced in the coming days at www.ncpagives.org.
Grantmaking efforts will be overseen by each United Way and key stakeholders in their communities, and will assist non-profits and the people they serve.
