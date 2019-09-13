MILTON — Royalty will be crowned Saturday in Milton as the community’s next princess will step into the spotlight.
Nine girls are vying to be crowned princess participated in their final dress rehearsal on Thursday evening.
The Milton Harvest Festival’s annual Princess Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
This year’s candidates and their sponsors are: Tori Brink, Milton High School Alumni Association; Allison Embeck, Milton Rotary Club; Ariane Raymond, GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton; Kylie Roup, GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton; Hailey Seebold, Milton American Legion Post 71 auxiliary; Sage Starks, Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run; Samantha Snyder, Milton Booster Club; Katelyn Solomon, Milton Lions Club; and Jessica Waycaster, Montandon American Legion Post 841.
Olivia Rearick was the 2018 princess.
The cost to attend the pageant will be $5. Photos of the candidates are on display in the front window of Fullmer Office Supply, 45 Broadway, Milton.
The princess candidates will also be active throughout the week in festival activities.
Saturday’s pageant will cap a busy day of activities.
The Saturday schedule of events includes:
• Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
• 28-mile bike race, registration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., race starts at 9:30 at Filbert Street.
• Pet parade, registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., judging from 9 to 10 at M&T Bank, Elm Street.
• Milton Area High School marching band concert in the park, 11 a.m., Lincoln Park.
For a complete schedule of Harvest Festival activities, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
