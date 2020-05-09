LEWISBURG — COVID-19 mitigation measures remained important as “yellow light” conditions took hold in the commonwealth Friday.
However, face mask use remained a source of conflict for some people, noted Samantha Pearson, Elm Street manager and executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
“The Department of Health (DOH) ‘strongly encourages’ individuals to continue to continue to implement stepped-up hygiene,” Pearson said. “Masks are really contentious for people. The (DOH) is not requiring them but recommending them.”
Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Pearson said, asks why someone would oppose mask use while also wanting business and other aspects of the community to open up again.
“We need to keep down contagions,” she said. “Masks are one of the tools for doing that.”
Pearson observed that some people have seen public health directives as signs of tyranny or areas by which people are exploited.
“I would argue that regulatory rollbacks and people using aid money that don’t need it, those are taking advantage,” Pearson said. “The public health measures designed to address the problem are not taking advantage.”
The current situation was an emergency in need of temporary steps, which Pearson stressed were being watched carefully.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Pearson noted, was active in posting nonpartisan information about coronavirus and COVID-19 on its website, www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org. Reaction to podcasts such as Radio Free Lewisburg reflected a diverse collection of opinion over the current pandemic.
“We are getting a lot of appreciation, people really thanking us for taking this on and supporting public health measures, “ Pearson said. “We are also getting some pushback from people saying (we) don’t belong in this zone.”
Pearson noted that the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, their statewide organizations, offered encouragement for the official public health messaging. She concluded that public health was a form of being neighborly.
The state has issued numerous memes and signage to illustrate safety and social distancing measures. Among them was a sign which showed how sneeze droplets can be contained by a face mask.
