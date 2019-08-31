Navy veteran served in the Atlantic, Pacific

MILTON — Bill Barnett’s smile lights up the room when he’s recounting his many life experiences. As infectious as his smile is, when he begins to tear up recounting a kamikaze attack his vessel survived during World War II, it’s hard not to tear up yourself.
Stationed aboard the USS Hamul, a destroyer tender in the Pacific charged with repairing damaged vessels in the Battle of Okinawa, Barnett remembered sitting on deck aboard a wench with six to eight other sailors.
“There were all kinds of ships around us,” he remembered. “There was big (Naval) brass (officers) on those ships, right in back of us.”
Suddenly an airplane appeared, alone in the sky. The men soon realized it was a kamikaze plane and it swooped down over one of the ships carrying officers, headed right toward the Hamul.
“The sky lit up with tracer bullets,” Barnett recalled. “If he was going to get hit, it would have taken him right into us. He pulled up and someone hit him. His plane went to pieces.”
It wasn’t his only experience with a kamikaze.
Prior to ending up on the Hamul, Barnett was aboard the PGM 17, a gun boat. Barnett was about to awaken men for the 4 to 8 a.m. shift after pulling overnight duty. Instead of Barnett it was general quarters that awakened the men.
Barnett ran to his 40mm gun and cranked up electric motors as he noticed a smokescreen hovering over the water.
“It was 4 a.m. and we heard the airplane coming,” he said. “It was coming right over top of us. We saw it and cut loose on it. I think we fired four shots and down he went.”
Recalling the incident, his voice quivered. “We were on patrol, out at the end of the bay.”
Susceptible, the boat was not part of a convoy and had to fend off the attack solo.
Barnett got his start on a patrol craft (PC) 1238, in the Atlantic. Part of a convoy, the PC aided vessels traveling from New York to Cuba and points further south.
“I was in charge of the depth charges,” he said. “You had to know how to set them, even when it was dark. You had to go by feel.”
The need to know was crucial as the Atlantic was teeming with U-boats, or German submarines intent on sinking commercial and military vessels. “We had two big guns that shot the depth charges out each side of the ship.”
His time during World War II was spent aboard three vessels, as well as a living ship, an APL, where he survived Typhoon Louise in October 1945.
After serving aboard the patrol craft, he was shipped back to Florida for additional schooling. It was there he was assigned to the PGM 17.
“It was the same size boat, they just put more guns on it,” said Barnett.
Once the ship was ready, they boarded in South Carolina and went through the Panama Canal and up the coast of Mexico to California, where it dry-docked until Jan. 31, 1945, when it, and the men, left for the Pacific.
Barnett celebrated his 96th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 24. In next Saturday’s edition, Honoring Valley Veterans will continue with more from Barnett’s story.
