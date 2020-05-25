Anxiety levels high amidst pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT — With schools closed, individuals out of work and much uncertainty looming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety levels for many are climbing.
A psychologist with UPMC Susquehanna recently discussed the impact the pandemic is having on the lives of many.
Dr. Lindsay Sauers said she reached out to the health system's assessment and referral coordinators to get a sense of the types of calls the system has been receiving.
"No one has been coming in presenting with stress associated with COVID (diagnosis)," she said. "What they have been seeing is a lot of anxiety.
"More folks who are seeking services are acknowledging suicidal ideations, more so than in the past," Sauers continued. "That does not mean it's COVID related. It's really the impact of things that have happened, associated with COVID."
She listed those impacts as including a change of job status, working at home and having children at home around the clock.
"For the best of folks, this is challenging," Sauers said. "This is not homeschooling or online schooling. This is crisis schooling."
For many seeing a psychologist for the first time, Sauers said isolation has led to increased anxiety and, in some cases, alcohol consumption.
"The students, the high school kids, are getting a bit slipped up in their schedules," Sauers said. "A lot of them seem to be staying up all night, doing school work in the night, and sleeping in the day.
"The change in rhythm can undeniably impact mood and create some issues daily."
Even while being schooled from home, Sauers said children should have a regular schedule which they keep. She pointed to exercise as one activity that should be held daily.
"That is just getting your body moving out of the living space," Sauers said. "There's no recommendation that people are not to go outside."
There are signs of potential mental health issues that individuals should look for.
Sauers said those signs include not hearing from someone via text or email, and having individuals stating their sleeping or eating habits are being impacted.
"Certainly, with someone expressing 'I don't want to be here anymore' or even more active thoughts like 'I want to kill myself'... those are some red flags," she said.
"There's yellow, increased numbing behaviors," Sauers continued. "That's really hard (to detect) because that could be over streaming of (television) shows... It comes down to functioning and how is functioning being impaired by the level of distress."
She noted that each person handles anxiety and difficult times in a different way.
"It's really based on a combination of biology and the nature, nurture combination," Sauers said.
In society, she said there's been a "growing intolerance of uncertainty."
"Life has taught us that things are certain," Sauers said. "You can Google it, you can microwave it... When life shows you that it's still life and you can't Google the end of this, those folks who are used to having things be certain struggle a bit more."
She said there are many avenues for help for those who are struggling right now, and noted that individuals shouldn't be afraid to reach out for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.