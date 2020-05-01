SUNBURY — The three suspects in a November Milton shooting each have scheduled court appearances this summer in Northumberland County.
The following were charged with attempted homicide and related counts as a result of the Sunday, Nov. 10, shooting along Elm Street: Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
According to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, Pearson was scheduled to appear for a criminal motion hearing Thursday. However, that hearing was canceled.
Media reports indicate Pearson has requested a change of public defenders. He was to be represented by Michael Suders, who previously represented one of the other suspects in the case.
The Northumberland County Public Defenders Office did not immediately return The Standard-Journal's call for comment on Thursday.
The District Attorney's Office said Pearson is next scheduled to appear for a status conference Monday, June 22, before Senior Judge Harold Woeful Jr.
According to online court records, Sherrell was scheduled for a status conference Monday, June 8. That hearing has been canceled, with Sherrell now scheduled for a criminal motion hearing Friday, July 24, before Judge Paige Rosini.
Carpenter is next scheduled for a plea hearing Monday, June 29, before President Judge Charles Saylor.
The three were charged following an incident which started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when court documents said an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by Milton police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Whitesel before fleeing in a car with Carpenter and Sherrell.
The three suspects remain jailed in lieu of bail.
