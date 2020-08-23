The scorching weather in July took its toll on my gardens and I am looking forward to fall flowers adding color and interest to the landscape. In a few weeks chrysanthemums and asters will be blooming in full force. This article provides information on growing and caring for mums and asters.
Mums are one of the most popular fall flowers and will appear in area grocery stores and markets in the next few weeks. We use these lovely plants with their vivid fall colors to fill in empty spaces of our gardens or in containers. The plants we buy locally are grown as fall annuals and rarely winter over when planted in the garden. However, mums are perennials and can be part of your garden design blooming year after year.
There are hundreds of varieties of mums available in a range of shapes, colors, and sizes that bloom from late summer through fall. Most varieties are easy to grow. They need full sun, rich soil, good drainage, and good air circulation.
Plant mums in early spring or at least six weeks before a killing frost in fall. Planting mums in spring will give them the best chance of surviving to the following spring. Because they have shallow roots, frequent watering is necessary. A layer of mulch will help conserve water and keep the soil moist and cool. When grown as perennials, mums can be divided every two to three years in the spring. Dig up the plant when new growth begins to appear, discard the dying center and re-plant the new shoots on the outside of the plant. Fertilize with a dilute fertilizer before buds set. A 5-10-5 fertilizer formulation will have the greatest effect on flower production and overall growth.
Some diseases that can affect mums are leaf spot, powdery mildew and viral diseases such as mosaic or stunt. Avoid overcrowding and overly shady locations that cause moisture to remain on the leaves. Pests can include aphids, caterpillars, leafhoppers, leafminers, plant bugs and spider mites.
Mums do contain substances that are toxic to cats, dogs, and horses if ingested. Keep this in mind when choosing a location for your mums. Deer and rabbits tend to avoid plants with fragrant leaves and fuzzy texture, both of which are attributes of mums, making them fairly resistant.
Asters are daisy-like perennials with starry-shaped flower heads that bloom in late summer and early fall. According to the Chicago Botanical Garden, there are about 250 types of asters, many of which are native to North America. They come in a wide variety of colors and sizes, are easy to grow and bloom predictably and reliably. They attract pollinators with their bright colors and are disease and deer resistant. Asters can be used in many places, such as in borders, rock gardens, or wildflower gardens.
The best time to plant asters is in mid- to late spring. Asters will grow in all types of soil, but most prefer well-drained, organically rich soil. Plant in an area that receives full sun, however, asters will tolerate areas with light shade. Once established they require little watering, unless conditions become unusually dry and the plants show signs of stress. Mulching to reduce water loss is beneficial.
Diseases that affect asters are powdery mildew and rust. When it comes to pest damage, lace bugs pose the biggest threat.
Consider extending the growing season of your garden by adding asters and chrysanthemums to your landscape. These versatile plants will add interest to your garden design, benefit pollinators and extend the joy of gardening to the first frost.
