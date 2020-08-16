WATSONTOWN — Receiving the gift of pillows lifted the spirits of nearly 100 residents of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in an otherwise dark time.
Antoinette Nikodemski recently delivered personalized pillows crafted for residents of the nursing center.
Kristen Williams, the center's activities director, said smiles among residents have been few and far between since the COVID-19 pandemic started and visitors were restricted from coming into the facility. The pillows made a big difference for the residents.
"I definitely feel very blessed," Williams said. "As an activity director, it is my job to keep the residents entertained, to maintain the best quality of life possible. It has been very challenging with COVID."
However, smiles were abundant when the pillows were delivered.
"The reactions (of residents) are amazing," Williams said. "I started handing (the pillows) out on Friday (Aug. 7). There are a few residents who kept it on their walker, they went all over the building... They were very proud of them."
Nikodemski said the pillows were crafted through her business, Hemmed in Love. The idea was born after she created pillows for children who would've been attending programming at Camp Victory near Millville, but missed out on the opportunity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Camp Victory canceling its programming for this year, Nikodemski wanted to do something for the children who would've attended the camp as her daughter — Celestial Klinger — had attended the camp years prior.
"We want those kids to feel like super heroes," Nikodemski said.
She ended up mailing 64 pillows to children who would've attended Camp Cranium at Camp Victory, and an additional 65 pillows to children who would've attended PA Vent Camp.
"That kind of got the ball rolling," Nikodemski said. "I said 'what about nursing homes?' They can't have visitors, they can't have families. This is sad. The virus is keeping them closed in and their families closed out."
Soon, she saw a social media post which indicated the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community Center was seeking pen pals for five women who reside at the facility.
Nikodemski contacted the home and asked if she could send "Pen Pal Pillows" to the women.
"We want to make it personal," Nikodemski said. "People need to know they're cared about."
She had pillows crafted to match the interests of the recipients.
After providing approximately 50 pillows to the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community Center, Nikodemski reached out to the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to see if she could also provide pillows to residents there.
To date, she has provided more than 100 pillows to the Watsontown facility. Prior to having the pillows crafted, Nikodemski found out the interests of the residents so each one would be personalized.
"One gentleman traveled to New York, he loved the New York skyline," Nikodemski said, adding that she had a pillow featuring the skyline made.
Williams provided the names of the facility's long-term residents to Nikodemski, along with three things they liked.
"She kind of ran with it, to customize them all," Williams said. "The ones that are personalized, it gets (the residents) talking about that special thing... We are definitely using it as an opportunity to reminisce."
Nikodemski has been using profits from her business to fund the pillow project.
"Every month we send (donations) to an organization, a mission," she said. "We feel this is from God, this is h is ministry and his mission. Every month we want to give where God tells us to reach."
In addition to using profits from the business, Nikodemski has also received individual donations from supporters of the pillow project.
One man, who saw her at the post office mailing pillows to Mount Carmel, provided her with a $100 donation. Another man donated $50.
"If God allows this to happen, that we could possibly have sponsors or donations to (provide pillows to) other nursing homes, I would be thrilled," Nikodemski said. "But it has to come from God. He is always our provider."
For information on contributing to the project, visit the Hemmed in Love Facebook page.
